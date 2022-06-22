Savannah Chrisley Reflects on Life "Pre Storm and Post Storm" After Parents' Fraud Conviction

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Will "Stand By" Parents After Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley has shared a personal message weeks after her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

"Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm," the 24-year-old wrote June 22 alongside photos with her siblings and other family members. "One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be. Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don't matter. Halfway through the video is the transition - more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time…"

"And oddly enough…I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything!" the Chrisley Knows Best star continued. "He can take what the enemy used to try and destroy you and use it to develop you. I am in the process of finding ME…so bare with me [sic]."