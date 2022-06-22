Saturday Night Live Host Kim Kardashian Just Admitted She’s Never Seen Saturday Night Live

Watch : Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete for Making Fun of Her on Vacay

In the words of Kenan Thompson's Diondre Cole, "What's up with that?!"

Kim Kardashian made some shocking admissions about her first time hosting Saturday Night Live during a June 21 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The biggest surprise? She had never watched a full episode before taking to the stage in October.

"I was nervous for a second because, I have to be honest, I had never seen SNL before," she admitted. "I had gone to one taping of Eddie Murphy [in 2019], and I had gone backstage."

Of course, The Kardashians star understood that the show is a big deal, calling it "iconic." But that's basically all she knew before joining the crew in studio.

"I gotta be honest," she told Jimmy Fallon, "I had no idea you were on."

Jimmy laughed it off, but Kim's next comment left him truly speechless. She recalled meeting Will Ferrell a month after hosting, sharing, "I literally had to text Pete [Davidson] and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?' I was so embarrassed."