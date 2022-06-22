Saturday Night Live Host Kim Kardashian Just Admitted She’s Never Seen Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian shared that boyfriend Pete Davidson had to teach her about Saturday Night Live's history after she hosted the show in October. Find out what he taught her here!

By Cydney Contreras Jun 22, 2022 3:35 PMTags
Kim KardashianWill FerrellSaturday Night LiveJimmy FallonCelebritiesThe Tonight ShowPete Davidsonthe tonight show starring jimmy fallon
Watch: Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete for Making Fun of Her on Vacay

In the words of Kenan Thompson's Diondre Cole, "What's up with that?!"

Kim Kardashian made some shocking admissions about her first time hosting Saturday Night Live during a June 21 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The biggest surprise? She had never watched a full episode before taking to the stage in October.

"I was nervous for a second because, I have to be honest, I had never seen SNL before," she admitted. "I had gone to one taping of Eddie Murphy [in 2019], and I had gone backstage."

Of course, The Kardashians star understood that the show is a big deal, calling it "iconic." But that's basically all she knew before joining the crew in studio. 

"I gotta be honest," she told Jimmy Fallon, "I had no idea you were on." 

Jimmy laughed it off, but Kim's next comment left him truly speechless. She recalled meeting Will Ferrell a month after hosting, sharing, "I literally had to text Pete [Davidson] and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?' I was so embarrassed." 

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

And now that she's dating Pete, you know, one of the most popular cast members, Kim said she's "been schooled" on the history of the NBC show. 

And it seems like Pete isn't just her teacher—he's also her stand-in dermatologist. "I knew it was special when I fell asleep—and I kept talking about it all night, 'Like, oh my god, I have this pimple. Don't let me fall asleep. I have to put medicine on it before I fall asleep,'" Kim, who brought sons Psalm and Saint West with her to the interview, said. "I woke up the next morning with dried pimple medicine on my face."

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Infringement Over Rhode Skincare Line

2

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Khloe Kardashian Dating Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Split

NBC

As the saying goes, a couple that pops together, stays together.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Infringement Over Rhode Skincare Line

2

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Khloe Kardashian Dating Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Split

4

See Kim Kardashian’s Reaction to Her Kids Interrupting Her Interview

5

Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death