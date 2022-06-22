Inside Pregnant Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Winning Vacation With Daughter Sterling

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' recent vacation is a total touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his pregnant wife recently enjoyed a beach getaway with their 16-month-old daughter Sterling. In addition to sharing adorable snaps of their little one relaxing on a lounge chair, Brittany posted some sweet photos of her and Patrick showing some PDA as she cradled her baby bump.

Soon, they'll be expanding their team. "Round 2," Patrick wrote in May alongside a photo of him and Brittany posing with Sterling, who held up a sign that read, "Big Sister Duties Coming Soon."

It's certainly been a year of wins for the high school sweethearts, who tied the knot in Hawaii in March. "10 Years with my Boo!" Brittany wrote for their anniversary later that month. "Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record Love you the most."