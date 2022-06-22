Get $111 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Makeup for Just $45

If you need some additional insights before shopping, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers.

MAC Cosmetics 5-Pc Everyday Favorites Collection Reviews

A shopper said, "The lipstick goes with anything, your lips only WAY better. So many possibilities with the shadow, perfect nudes to subtle elegance, and don't even get me started on the awesome liners. Love this kit!"

Another raved, "I found the colors beautiful, great pigment and long lasting. Love the mascara as well as lipstick - also great color. I was very happy with everything.

So glad I ordered this! MAC has high quality products and I can't believe how inexpensive this set is for all the products I got."

"I'm a longtime MAC fan who wanted to try some new products at a great price. I'm very pleased with all the products in the QVC kit. If you check each of these products on the MAC website, you'll find that the kit contains full-sized, regular products. None is a sample size. I am especially thrilled with the mascara because it doesn't run, clump or shed fibers; it also is nonirritating to my sensitive eyes and a snap to remove. The cream lipstick introduced me to a color I might not have tried on my own because I can get into a color rut. Ditto on the eyeshadow palette, which has some nice alternatives to my usual products. The liner pencils are also very nice. All product colors are as shown on air and the MAC site; no surprises here," a MAC shopper shared.

A QVC shopper reviewed, "All the essentials you could need for a beautiful face. Colors are all lovely neutrals. I have ordered two of these sets. Great deal MAC!"

Someone else wrote, "Love the mascara, especially the brush. The eyeshadow colors go on very smoothly and I like the matte and just a bit of shine. The lipstick is very creamy and I love the color. For me a good value."

A MAC fan said, "I like the kit very much. Everything you need is there. Can't beat the price for the amount of items you get. You could always give the items as a gift. Who doesn't like MAC?"

