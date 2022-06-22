Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

The Baltimore Ravens organization is mourning the loss of athlete Jaylon Ferguson.
The outside linebacker died on June 21, the NFL team announced. He was 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jayson Ferguson," the organization's statement, posted June 22, began. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."
No further details about his death have been shared publicly at this time. Ferguson, a Louisiana native, had recently attended the team's minicamp and was gearing up for his fourth season with the Ravens prior to his passing.
"He was a wonderful young man full of love and life," Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, shared in a statement to NBC News. "He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers."
After news of his death emerged, many fans, friends and fellow athletes took to social media to pay tribute to Ferguson, including his former teammate Robert Griffin III.
"Prayers up for Jaylon Ferguson and his family," he tweeted. "Great teammate and gone too soon at the age of 26."
The NFL also shared a statement in honor of Ferguson, tweeting, "We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones." While Ferguson's former football team at Louisiana Tech University wrote on Twitter, "We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it."