Anne Hathaway Hilariously Reveals the Celebs She Thinks Have BDE

Anne Hathaway's list of celebs who have BDE has made its way out of her diary.

In a June 21 conversation with Interview, the Princess Diaries actress answered 20 questions from fans and some of her famous colleagues and friends, including Anna Wintour, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Andrews, Octavia Spencer, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Matthew McConaughey, Bella Hadid and more.

Among those who questioned Anne was comedian and actress Mindy Kaling, who asked, "Who in the culture now has great BDE to you?"

Referring, of course, to that "big dick energy" phrase, Anne asked Mindy, "You mean besides you?"

The Devil Wears Prada actress then named off A-listers who she believes have that special allure. "Right now, Lizzo's got it," Anne said. "Billie Eilish for sure. Harry Styles, obviously. Trying to think. Those that can figure it out and run with it and do it. Christopher John Rogers. I love what he's doing right now in fashion. I'm so deeply a fan. I think this interview has been giving goddess energy. Michelle Yeoh also has big goddess energy."