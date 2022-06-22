Pregnant Sharna Burgess Reflects on Her 5-Year Journey From “Emotional Rock Bottom”

Sharna Burgess is celebrating her 37th birthday with the gift of reflection.
The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram on June 21 to honor her special day while also looking back on the last five years of her life.
"From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need," she began. "To today… having everything I've ever dreamed and more."
Sharna, who is expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green, continued her post by reflecting on the present, writing, "Life, this life I'm living, who it's with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it."
The mom-to-be encouraged readers to trust "the divine timing of life," adding, "Everything happens as it is meant to."
And while she's experienced "the good bad and ugly" over the years, Sharna noted that "she wouldn't change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet."
She wrote, "I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come."
Sharna paired her heartfelt message with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. The post marks just one of the many breathtaking maternity pictures Sharna has shared since she and Brian announced they were expecting back in February.
In a May 29 Instagram post, Sharna shared a snap taken from a maternity shoot with Mona Marandy Studio. Her caption detailed the excitement she holds for when their little one arrives.
"I can't wait to meet you and kiss your little face," she wrote. "I can't wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can't wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can't wait to feel my heart crack open and know I'll never be the same."
She added, "I can't wait to be your Mother. Forever and always."