Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins in New Photo

Here come the twins.
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, the daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's Mama June Shannon, finally revealed the adorable newborn babies she welcomed with husband Joshua Efird last month.
In a sweet family snap, taken at a hotel near their home in Gordon, Ga., the couple are seen with their baby boy Sylus Ray Efird and baby girl Stella Renae Efird. Pumpkin gave birth to the twins via C-section to the twins on May 19, almost one year after welcoming her and Joshua's second child, son Bentley, in July 2021.
In the family portrait, the parents were also joined by their daughter, Ella, 4 and Pumpkin's younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson—who the 22-year-old obtained custody of from their mother in April.
Pumpkin kept the news of babies No. 3 and No. 4 quiet, never making a social media announcement of their arrival. However, her family life has been dramatically playing out onscreen in the WE TV series Mama June: Road to Redemption, documenting her mother's commitment to sobriety following her legal turmoil and struggle with substance abuse.
Pumpkin recently admitted that 43-year-old headline-making antics have taken a real toll on her own marriage with Joshua.
"Over the last couple of years, Mama has been a lot of me and Josh's marriage problems," she revealed in a confessional on the June 10 episode. "We're trying to put our marriage at the very top priority and our biggest thing in order to do that is letting Josh be able to walk away when either Mama is being talked about or physically here."
Honey Boo Boo, 16, made headlines herself this week when she sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger.
But the Toddlers & Tiaras alum star won't be walking down the aisle just yet. As her rep told E! News on June 21, the jewelry is nothing special and "just a ring."