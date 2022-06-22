Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins in New Photo

Watch : Is Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson ENGAGED?

Here come the twins.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, the daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's Mama June Shannon, finally revealed the adorable newborn babies she welcomed with husband Joshua Efird last month.

In a sweet family snap, taken at a hotel near their home in Gordon, Ga., the couple are seen with their baby boy Sylus Ray Efird and baby girl Stella Renae Efird. Pumpkin gave birth to the twins via C-section to the twins on May 19, almost one year after welcoming her and Joshua's second child, son Bentley, in July 2021.

In the family portrait, the parents were also joined by their daughter, Ella, 4 and Pumpkin's younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson—who the 22-year-old obtained custody of from their mother in April.

Pumpkin kept the news of babies No. 3 and No. 4 quiet, never making a social media announcement of their arrival. However, her family life has been dramatically playing out onscreen in the WE TV series Mama June: Road to Redemption, documenting her mother's commitment to sobriety following her legal turmoil and struggle with substance abuse.