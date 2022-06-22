Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Packing Hacks and Travel Essentials

We interviewed Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is a great time to travel and spend some quality time with family and friends (or embark on a solo trip, of course). If you're looking forward to those travels, but you just dread packing, you're not the only one, but there are some essentials that will make this task a bit easier. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo shared her must-pack products and her travel tips with E! shoppers, including a product that she and boyfriend Craig Conover brought to Winter House Season 2.
Paige is the Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor, which means she will be sharing insights and shopping recommendations all season long. So far, she has shared her beauty product must-haves, seasonal fashion forecast, and she styled E! staffers in some on-trend outfits.
Paige's travel hacks are practical, clever, and just what you need to make sure your trip is worry-free. After all, summer should be fun, right?
Paige DeSorbo's Travel Must-Haves
KJHD Yocasii Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottles- Set of 4
"The most recent Amazon purchase I'm obsessed with is something I got to make it easier to travel with perfume. I always buy my full-size perfumes because it's a better value, but for travel I use a small atomizer to bring enough for the trip. It's great. You take the top off your perfume and pump it into this thing. You throw that thing into your bag and then bring that everywhere."
Dot&Dot Leak Proof Travel Bottles - Travel Containers for Travel Size Toiletries with TSA Quart Bag (4 Pieces)
"I ordered these little silicone bottles from Amazon. I bring my own face wash, shampoo, and conditioner in those bottles."
Levoit Humidifiers, Smart Control, Quiet Sleep Mode, Humidity Setting and No Over-Humidification
"I'm just really trying to stay hydrated and moisturized. I recently got a humidifier because Hailey Bieber says she sleeps with a humidifier and that it helps her skin stay moist. I love it and now my boyfriend is obsessed with it too. Now, we cannot sleep without a humidifier. We bought one for Winter House. Craig loves filling it up. That's his thing."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"During New Year's, we went to Aspen. The first day when we got there, my whole mouth was so dry. My skin gets so dry that it actually hurts. I was lathering on that Laneige sleep mask."
Away Luggage
"I have a complete set of Away Luggage that I love. I thought about switching to the hard shell case because I do travel so much and those are easier to keep clean."
Old Navy Sleeveless PowerSoft Performance Bodysuit for Women
"I recently got a one-piece suit that I've been wearing on every plane from Old Navy. And I love it. It has become my go-to look for a travel day."
Paige DeSorbo Packing Q&A
E!: I would love to know about the logistics of packing for Summer House. Some people come in with boxes the first week as if they're moving in for the whole summer. Then there are other cast members who bring small bags back and forth during every episode. What's your strategy?
PD: The cast all packs differently too. Some people pack for the whole summer and bring so much the first weekend. I can't do that, solely because of anxiety. What if I'm in the city and need a pair of shoes that's in the Hamptons? I will freak out. I'm such a good packer.
I have a second set of hair stuff there, a razor, and an extra blow dryer. I leave some skincare stuff, too, but the important stuff I bring back and forth.
E!: When you fly, do you usually check a bag or do you prefer to travel with a carry-on?
PD: If it's over three days, there's no way I'm not checking a bag.
E!: What do you bring with you on a plane?
PD: When I check a bag, I don't have a carry-on, but I will bring a personal bag with my iPad, my chapstick, my wallet. I hate having to walk around the airport with a ton of stuff because it's a risk if you lose your luggage, but it's a risk I'm willing to take.
E!: As an experienced traveler, do you have any specific hacks we should keep in mind when we're staying at hotels?
PD: When I check into a hotel, I ask for two things: if there's a steamer in the room and if there's an extra clothing rack. When I get somewhere, I hang up everything right away. Most hotels have them though. A lot of people just don't think to ask. If you want to be prepared, I would call ahead to make sure and if they have what you're looking for, that's less to pack.
Urpower Steamer for Clothes Steamer
"I also have a portable steamer that I will bring sometimes, especially if we are in an Airbnb or if a hotel doesn't have a steamer on hand."
