Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' Scary Search History

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's POST-WEDDING Looks

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian has some tech-savvy kids!

On June 21, the Poosh founder shared an Instagram Story video of her computer's recent search history, which showed creepy images of ghouls after someone had Googled "the world's scariest picture."

But make no mistake, this was hardly a search made by Kourtney. Instead, she shared that one of her little ones was the culprit.

Although the mom did not reveal which one of her three kids—Penelope, 9, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12 whom she shares with ex Scott Disick—was responsible for the horrifying images that appeared on her computer, she was nonetheless amused by her child's curiosity⁠. "Things being searched on my computer," she wrote in the caption alongside three laughing emojis. "I know exactly which kid it is."