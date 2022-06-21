Jabari Banks' Dancing With Myself Routine Will Leave You Saying Wow

Watch : Bel-Air Star Jabari Banks' TikTok Dance Tutorial

Just like Will Smith, this Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's got some sweet moves.

Bel-Air star Jabari Banks is headed to NBC's Dancing With Myself on June 21 to teach the show's latest batch of contestants a brand-new routine, and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the actor's guest appearance.

"Today, we got a fun one for you," Banks says in the clip above before introducing the dance to "Wow" by Post Malone. "Get your dancing shoes on and let's go."

While it doesn't resemble the memorable Carlton dance, the upbeat routine matches the song's fun vibe, with moves mirroring the song's lyrics—such as hands reaching into pockets for "hundred bands in my pocket," rolling arms and a salute for "when I roll like the army," and walking with an invisible cane for "your grandmama probably know me."

"That was great, but now I'm done dancing," Banks says before telling contestants, "It's your turn."