Watch Saint West Introduce “Good Boy” Psalm West While Crashing Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Live

After causing some trouble on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Live, Saint West attempted to get back on his mom’s good side by calling his little brother Psalm West a “good boy.”

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

These boys love the spotlight almost as much as North West.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Kim Kardashian attempted to get her youngest son Psalm West to greet her 319 million followers, but got savagely interrupted. As the 3-year-old sweetly said "hi" to the camera, his big brother Saint West climbed up from behind the back seat in the car, stuck out his tongue and yelled out, "Hi weirdos, if you're watching this I hate you."

Shocked, the 41-year-old mom attempted to shut down the 7-year-old's back talking, telling him he was a bad influence on the little one. "Hey stop it," she said. "Look what you are teaching him."

Saint then hilariously tried to smooth things over, hugging Psalm and telling the camera repeatedly, "This is a good boy."

Kim shares Saint and Psalm—along with daughters North, 9, and Chicago West, 4—with ex Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the "Flashing Lights" rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and the two continue to co-parent their four kids.

This isn't the first time Saint and Psalm have stolen the spotlight from their mom on social media. Last summer, Kim's fitness routine was adorably crashed by her sons, as captured in an Instagram post. Wearing a blue jersey and holding an iPad, Saint gave Kim a quick kiss in the pics. Psalm sat on his mom's lap as she snuggled up to the toddler.

The Kardashians star captioned the July 2021 clip, "Little visitors in the gym today."

Despite the West boys' knack for mischief, Kim considers Psalm her "baby boy for life."

"Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best," she wrote in an Instagram birthday tribute to her youngest in May. "I love you so much!" 

