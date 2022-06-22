TikTokers Sarah Carolyn and Cindy Moyer Are Engaged: See the Ring

Watch : TikTok Couple Is ENGAGED After Viral Baseball Gender Reveal

Now this is some rockin' news!

TikToker Sarah Carolyn is engaged to Cindy Moyer, who frequent co-stars in her videos on the social media platform, following a romantic clifftop proposal overlooking the Rocky Mountains at Canada's Banff National Park. And in true TikTok fashion, Sarah couldn't help but to bust a move after her love had got down on one knee and popped the question.

"Had to show you all my dancing," she captioned a video shared on June 20, which showed the content creator kissing her new fiancée before bouncing up and down. She then spun around to hold up her left hand, screaming in excitement, "I'm engaged!"

Cindy also shared the happy news on social media, writing on Instagram alongside photos of the proposal, "She said she's rockin with me till the end."

The physical therapist also posted a selfie featuring a closer look at the engagement ring on Sarah's finger. Cindy wrote in the caption, "Living in a fantasy."