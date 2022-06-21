Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

After a successful guest hosting stint on The Wendy Williams Show, Sherri Shepherd is launching her own talk show. Find out when you can expect Sherri.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 21, 2022 11:11 PMTags
TVSherri ShepherdWendy WilliamsCelebrities
Watch: Wendy Williams "Won't Watch" Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show

You can expect Sherri Shepherd on your TV screens sooner rather than later.

That's right, The View alum's self-titled daytime talk show, Sherri, is set to debut this fall: Sept. 12, to be exact. This news is particularly exciting for Shepherd, who recently closed out a successful guest hosting stint on The Wendy Williams Show, which ended its almost 14 year run on June 17.

"September 12th can't get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true," Shepherd said in a statement, "and I'm so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I'm so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality."

Though Sherri is filling the void left by The Wendy Williams Show's cancelation, it won't be debuting alone on Sept. 12. We're referring to The Jennifer Hudson Show, which happens to have the same debut day scheduled.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Looks like daytime TV fans have a lot to look forward to this fall!

For other premiere dates of note, keep reading:

Freeform/Jeff Petry
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) - June 21

Motherland: Fort Salem—starring Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams—returns June 21.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

The CW
Wellington Paranormal (CW) - June 22

The third season of the What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, premieres with not one, but two episodes on June 22.

FX
The Bear (FX on Hulu) - June 23

The Bear will live exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Prime Video
The One That Got Away (Prime Video) - June 24

Prime Video's new reality series The One That Got Away hits the streamer on June 24.

Apple TV+
Loot (Apple TV+) - June 24

The Maya Rudolph-led comedy will premiere this summer.

John P. Johnson/HBO
Westworld (HBO) - June 26

Westworld's fourth season returns in June.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - June 28

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be back on the case come this June!

Prime Video
The Terminal List (Prime Video) - July 1

The Chris Pratt-led Terminal List series debuts July 1.

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - July 6

Season 24 of Big Brother will welcome new house guests on July 6.

Courtesy of Paramount
The Challenge: USA (CBS) - July 6

T.J. Lavin hosts The Challenge: USA, in which 28 alum from SurvivorLove IslandBig Brother and The Amazing Race compete for the grand prize.

The CW
Mysteries Decoded (The CW) - July 6

Mysteries Decoded will return to The CW on July 6.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Maggie (Hulu) - July 6

Maggie—starring Rebecca Rittenhouse—will drop July 6 on Hulu.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Persona™ Nutrition
Generation Gap (ABC) - July 7

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show which premieres July 7. 

Freeform/Christopher Willard
Good Trouble (Freeform) - July 7

Some good news about Good Trouble!

The Freeform series returns for the second part of season four on July 7.

ABC
Press Your Luck (ABC) - July 7

We're in luck!

Press Your Luck premieres July 7 on ABC.

Apple TV+
Black Bird (Apple TV+) - July 8

Ray Liotta's last performance is documented in Apple TV+'s Black Bird, premiering July 8.

discovery+
Conjuring Kesha (Discovery+) - July 8

Tik Tok on the clock: Conjuring Kesha is almost here!

The unscripted series premieres July 8 on Discovery+.

ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) - July 10

Michael Strahan is back as host of The $100,000 Pyramid on July 10. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) - July 10

Celebrity Family Feud, with host Steve Harvey, returns July 10 on ABC. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - July 11

Get ready for double the love! 

The Bachelorette returns for season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leading ladies.

FX
What We Do in the Shadows (FX) - July 12

Sink your teeth into this news: What We Do in the Shadows returns in July!

Getty Images
Everything’s Trash (Freeform) - July 13

Everything's Trash except this news. 

The Freeform series makes its debut July 13.

HBO Max
FBoy Island (HBO Max) - July 14

Grab some sunblock, because things are about to heat up again on FBoy Island. Season two returns July 14.

Netflix
Resident Evil (Netflix) - July 14

The TV adaptation of Resident Evil arrives July 14.

Peacock
Love Island U.S. (Peacock) - July 19

Peacock's new U.S. version of Love Island premieres Tuesday, July 19, with episodes dropping 6 days a week then on.

Freeform
Grown-ish (Freeform) - July 20

The Yara Shahidi-led series returns for season five on July 20.

FX
American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu) - July 21

Here's something to scream about! The next installment of American Horror Stories drops on Hulu in July.

Apple TV+
Trying (Apple TV+) - July 22

Season three will follow Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they try to parent two children.

Barbara Nitke / HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max) - July 28

Meet the new girls being terrorized by A in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, premiering July 28 on HBO Max.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

X Factor Singer Tom Mann's Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

2

Elon Musk’s Child Files To Change Name to Sever Ties With Tesla CEO

3

Miss United Continents Brazil Gleycy Correia Dead at 27

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

X Factor Singer Tom Mann's Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

2

Elon Musk’s Child Files To Change Name to Sever Ties With Tesla CEO

3

Miss United Continents Brazil Gleycy Correia Dead at 27

4

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Khloe Kardashian Dating Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Split