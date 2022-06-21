Aidy Bryant Sheds Light on Her Saturday Night Live Exit

When it came time to tell Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, Aidy was nervous.

"Maybe in March or April, I went to his office and was like, 'I gotta talk to you,'" she said. "I was scared because I feel close to him and so grateful to him. I didn't want it to come off like I was leaving angrily. I am leaving with so much love. He was like, 'I understand, and it makes sense for you.'"

Aidy's final appearance on the show came in a Weekend Update appearance alongside Bowen Yang and Weekend Update co-host Michael Che, where she and Bowen played eccentric "trend forecasters" with ideas for the summer. Aidy was concerned she might not make it through the sketch.

"I was worried I was going to really crack it wide open and fully be crying," she said. "It felt very joyful, and I felt incredibly fortified by having Bowen and Che next to me because they know me and know how considered this was for me to go."