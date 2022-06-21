Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement From NFL, Again

Rob Gronkowski has touched down on NFL retirement.
In an Instagram post shared on June 21, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced he is retiring his football career for the second time.
"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Rob wrote. "The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."
Rob—who first retired in 2019 after playing nine seasons for the New England Patriots, per ESPN—came out of retirement and back on to the field in 2020 to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his June 21 Instagram post, the 33-year-old reflected on an essay he wrote in college about wanting to play football for the Buccaneers one day.
"I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," he recalled. "And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time."
Rob looked back on his journey in the NFL before teasing his laid back plans for the future.
"From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out," he wrote. "thank you to all."
After sharing the news, fans and friends of the NFL star took to the comment section to celebrate his new chapter.
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek, who has been dating Rob since 2015, wrote, "dream chasers I'm always proud of you . Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you! Ily."
Meanwhile, Rob's brother Gordie Gronkowski Jr. also chimed in, adding, "Congratulations little bro, a well deserved retirement."