Why Kim Kardashian Waited 6 Months to Introduce Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian didn't want Pete Davidson to start keeping up with her family right away.
Though the SKIMS CEO began dating the comedian last fall, she waited half a year before introducing him to her kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex Kanye West. "I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It's different for everyone and different things work for different people," she revealed on the June 21 episode of Today, "but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."
She also consulted with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who co-parents three kids with ex Scott Disick, and "a few therapists" before making the big introduction. "Luckily," Kim explained, "I have a sister that's been through it all and we talked about it."
And while the 41-year-old also "waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up," she admitted that she never saw her romance with Pete, 28, coming.
"I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different," she said. "It definitely took me by surprise."
Recently, a source close to Kim told E! News that the bond between the couple has "become more serious," so much so that it was a "natural progression" for Pete to start spending time with her children. "She loves that she can trust Pete to take them to do activities on his own," the insider shared. "It takes a lot of stress off of her and their relationship. She thinks it's really cute and is grateful how seamless it's been. Pete is really good around the kids, and they all love him."
Kanye will always be a part of her children's lives as well. During her appearance on Today, Kim said that she and the kids had a big Father's Day dinner with the rapper, who she filed for divorce from in February 2021 after six years of marriage.
"North cooked," she shared. "Of course I wanted to honor and respect the amazing people and fathers in my life that have raised me and are raising my children. So, everything is going good."
