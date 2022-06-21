How Season 2 of The Kardashians Will Tackle the Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

Watch : Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

The drama between Blac Chyna and The Kardashians is far from over.

The defamation lawsuit filed by Chyna—which was resolved in the Kardashians favor on May 2—will play out on the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians. In a June 20 interview on Deadline's Crew Call podcast with Anthony D'Alessandro, executive producer Danielle King said it all happened naturally, outside of the courtroom.

"We weren't filming it," King said. "We just got snippets along the way and it ended up unfolding into this really compelling story."

King reveled that the family will sometimes request that certain aspects of their lives not be filmed—like the trial—but they still manage to find their way into the show.

"They have boundaries. They'll say, ‘We don't want this shot.'" King said. "I absolutely respect that. But then there will end up being a conversation about it in another time we're shooting and we'll flesh that out in one way, shape or form. Maybe we didn't cover the initial part of a conversation, but then it comes up organically in a different scene."