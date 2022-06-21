See Insecure's Amanda Seales Make a Hilarious Sex Tape Confession on Celeb Game Face

Celebrity Game Face is back with one of its most revealing games to date.
Actress and comedian Amanda Seales gets put in the hot seat during a game of "Guilty As Charged" in E! News' sneak peek at the show's June 21 season three premiere.
Joined by celebrity players Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Morris Chestnut and his wife Pam Byse, host Kevin Hart kicks things off by asking the Insecure alum, "Amanda, you stand accused of using the carpool lane when you're the only one in the car. How do you plead?"
Everyone knows the answer, except for Amanda's partner, actor, writer and director James Bland, who is blind-folded. "Even we know this, James," Tichina tells him. "C'mon now, this is Amanda!"
Choosing to give his friend the benefit of the doubt, James responds that she's not guilty, only to be met with an incorrect response. But his luck begins to change when Kevin rules out his second charge.
Hilariously relatable, Kevin accused Amanda of calling a friend's baby cute, even if she truly believes it's not. And without hesitation, James correctly responds, "Oh, she guilty. She guilty as hell."
Amanda's final accusation is the most scandalous, as Kevin accuses the former The Real co-host of making a homemade sex tape. "Guilty or not guilty, Amanda?" he asks.
Before she can hold up her sign, James blurts out his response: "Guilty." As the group breaks out into shocked laughter, Amanda clarifies that it was "only one time."
Check out the full clip above, and tune in Tuesdays on E! to see celebs like Keke Palmer, Julie Bowen, Jimmy Kimmel, DJ Khaled and more go head-to-head.
Celebrity Game Face season three premieres tonight, June 21, at 9 p.m. on E!.