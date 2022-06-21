Kim Kardashian Reveals Why North West Doesn't Have Social Media on Her Phone

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have gone their separate ways romantically, but they have amicably come to terms with how they want to monitor their children when it comes to social media.

During a June 21 appearance on Today, the SKIMS CEO, 41, shared that she and the rapper, 45, decided to get their oldest child North West a phone last Christmas so she can communicate with her parents. However, there's one condition: The phone is not allowed to have social media apps on it.

"It just has Wi-Fi, so it's not like she can really use it or doesn't have—you know she has games on it and fun creative things," Kim told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "But not really any social media apps or anything."

Why? Kim said that she isn't ready for the social media conversation with her daughter, adding that "she's still too young for that."