Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: E! News Staff Debates Who May Die Next

All is not well in Hawkins, Ind.—and it's about to get a whole lot worse.
Volume two of Stranger Things season four is set to premiere on July 1, and we have a feeling that fans should brace themselves for a heartbreaking conclusion. Not only is the series unafraid to kill off beloved characters—shout out to Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), Alexei (Alec Utgoff) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery)—but the June 21 trailer warned that Eleven's friends are in serious danger.
"It is over," season four villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) tells the powerful teen (Millie Bobby Brown). "Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost."
Co-creator Ross Duffer also offered up the following warning in a June 2 interview with Variety, "I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure. I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."
With all of that in mind, we dug through countless interviews and Instagram posts to compile a list of characters that are most at risk in the new episodes. And, if we're being honest, our stances may surprise you.
For our theories on who might perish in the Upside Down, keep reading: