Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: E! News Staff Debates Who May Die Next

With Stranger Things season four's second volume premiering July 1, the staffers at E! News are speculating which fan favorites Vecna may kill in the new episodes.

All is not well in Hawkins, Ind.—and it's about to get a whole lot worse.

Volume two of Stranger Things season four is set to premiere on July 1, and we have a feeling that fans should brace themselves for a heartbreaking conclusion. Not only is the series unafraid to kill off beloved characters—shout out to Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), Alexei (Alec Utgoff) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery)—but the June 21 trailer warned that Eleven's friends are in serious danger.

"It is over," season four villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) tells the powerful teen (Millie Bobby Brown). "Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost."

Co-creator Ross Duffer also offered up the following warning in a June 2 interview with Variety, "I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure. I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

With all of that in mind, we dug through countless interviews and Instagram posts to compile a list of characters that are most at risk in the new episodes. And, if we're being honest, our stances may surprise you. 

For our theories on who might perish in the Upside Down, keep reading:

Netflix
Steve Harrington

I hate to say it, but Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) seems the most at risk for me. As a dedicated Stranger Things fan, I've learned that the minute I start rooting for a character, the Duffer Brothers will kill them off. And that's exactly what's happening to Steve in season four.

Volume one kept teasing a possible romantic reunion between Nancy (Natalia Dyer), who is currently dating Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Steve. This love triangle drama has gone on long enough in the series, so, it's likely a red herring. It's getting us emotionally invested in the pair before killing one of them, namely Steve, off.

Not to mention, Steve continuously puts himself in harm's way, protecting everyone from best friend Robin (Maya Hawke) to mentee Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). There's only so many times that this character can evade death. And don't forget, the Duffer Brothers originally wanted to kill off Steve in season one. His clock is certainly running out.

-Alyssa Ray

Netflix
Eddie Munson

Not to be dramatic, but even if Eddie (Joseph Quinn) really was leading a demonic cult through D&D, I would totally join it for several reasons. No 1. That cool shirt! 2. Have you seen his hair? 3. He is the s—t, so take a big whiff! Which is why it pains me to share my gut feeling that the Duffer Brothers are going to break my heart by having my quippy metalhead sacrifice himself to save Nancy when the show returns. Bad news first, always, right?

Here's why I think Eddie is going to be Vecna's next victim: They hinted at a hero's turn for Eddie the moment he admitted he's not exactly the hero type. Of course, that is exactly the person who will end up dying heroically! And did anyone else see that guitar just waiting to be used to perform a rousing rock number that will have Nancy running up that hill climbing down that rope? At least he will go out with a bang and we hope there's a chilled six-pack waiting for him on the other side.

-Tierney Bricker

Netflix
Will Byers

We all know Vecna targets people who have gone through trauma. And if there's one Stranger Things character who's experienced plenty of trauma over the past few years, it's Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). From being transported into the Upside Down in season one to getting possessed by the Mind Flayer in season two, poor Will's been through the wringer.

Based on trailers for season four's return, it is likely Will and the rest of the California crew will return to Hawkins, thus setting up Will as the perfect target for Vecna. The biggest piece of evidence supporting this theory comes from Schnapp's Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself in costume with a harness on. The post looks reminiscent of one from director and executive producer Shawn Levy's own Instagram, where he shared a BTS pic of Sadie Sink filming her Vecna possession scene from episode four. We'll have to wait until July 1 to see what happens, but Will's odds aren't looking so good.

-Paige Strout

Courtesy of Netflix
Jonathan Byers

The writing's on the wall for Jonathan. Not only has he been relatively absent this season—whereas in the past, he'd been a driving force as a big brother, love interest and key investigator into Hawkins' many mysteries—but the show also seems to be building toward a Steve and Nancy reunion. And what better way to bring them together without Nancy having to break Jonathan's heart, than him tragically dying? In all likelihood, Jonathan will pull a Billy and sacrifice himself for Will. 

-Allison Crist

Courtesy of Netflix
Lucas Sinclair

It pains me to write this. But I fear my dear, sweet Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is about to meet his end. We know that Max, Erica and Lucas head back to Creel House in the final episodes of Volume 2 (which is already a bad sign!), but the trailer shows an absolutely terrified-looking Lucas staring up at something with an ominous shadow behind him. Maybe a stranger has come to help! Or, more likely, Vecna is about to do his worst. Knowing Lucas, I wouldn't even be surprised if he sacrifices himself for Erica, Max or both. That's just the kind of guy he is.

-Daniel Trainor

Courtesy of Netflix
Nancy Wheeler

In the Upside Down, there's no knowing what Vecna is capable of. And for Nancy, it seems he might be able to draw on her guilt surrounding the season one death of her old friend Barb (Shannon Purser). When viewers last saw Nancy, she was being pulled under Vecna's spell, in which she was transported to a place that looked very similar to the pool where Barb died. Here's hoping Steve can shake Nancy out of the trance!

-Cydney Contreras

