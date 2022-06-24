Where Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo and Kathryn Dennis Stand After That Fight

Watch : Naomie Olindo Doesn't Think She'll Be Friends With Kathryn Dennis

The Southern Charm cast ba ba doo-ed their way back onto Bravo with a supersized season eight premiere, and boy, was it worth the wait.

Over the course of the June 23 episode, viewers watched Craig Conover drop a bombshell about hooking up with his ex-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo; Kathryn Dennis debut a new relationship; Summer House's Paige DeSorbo make a surprise appearance; Austen Kroll start to pursue a new love interest—and the list goes on.

However, what ended up being perhaps the most dramatic moment of all was the final confrontation between Kathryn and Naomie. The two haven't been on good terms for a while—seemingly due to Naomie calling out Kathryn for spreading rumors about Cameran Eubanks' marriage—but Kathryn seemed to be extending an olive branch by inviting Naomie to her birthday party.

That, as it turned out, was a bad idea. By the end of the night, Kathryn was yelling at Naomie and calling her a "f--king petty little bitch."

Looking back at the moment during an exclusive interview with E! News, Naomie admitted she was surprised.