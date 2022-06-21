See RHONY's Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Reunite After Years-Long Feud

Watch : Jill Zarin Open to Rejoining New RHONY?

The relationship between former apple holders Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin is anything but rotten.

On June 21, the Real Housewives of New York City's friends-turned-enemies shocked fans by posting a shared selfie to their respective Instagrams. They seemingly ran into each other after boarding the same flight, where they were seated only one row apart.

"So this girls walks onto a plane..." Bethenny captioned the smiley photo, adding RHONY-centric hashtags #mentionitall and#getahobby, along with #ifwingscouldtalk as a nod to their reunion. Jill, meanwhile, implied that all was well, writing, "Pleasant flight, no turbulence," with a winking emoji.

Fans weren't the only ones thrilled to see the two former friends back together again. "Crew en route with certified checks," Andy Cohen commented, highlighting the need to capture this iconic moment on camera.

After all, it's been more than a decade since we've seen Bethenny and Jill this friendly. Season three of RHONY chronicled their falling out, sparked by Bethenny accusing Jill of being jealous over the newfound success of her Skinnygirl brand, and Jill alleging that Bethenny wasn't supportive when her husband, Bobby Zarin, was facing a cancer scare.