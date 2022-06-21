Is Frozen 3 in the Works? Kristen Bell Says...

Watch : "Frozen" 6 Years Later: E! News Rewind

For the first time in forever, Kristen Bell is making us wonder if Frozen 3 is on the way.

"I would like to officially announce with zero authority Frozen 3," the actress, who played Anna in the films, said during the June 20 episode of The Tonight Show. "Please bear in mind I did say zero authority 'cause I can't do that….I'm not in charge."

Still, host Jimmy Fallon wasn't willing to let it go, asking if there "could be something maybe in the works and maybe happening?" But for now, it looks like fans are left heading into the unknown.

"Well, you know," Bell replied, "I'll keep it mysterious."

But if there were to be a Frozen 3, she suggested that she and Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa, would be down. "Idina recently said she would do it, and I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for?" Bell continued. "We want it. Let's do it."