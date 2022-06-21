Explosive Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 Trailer Teases Epic Finale

Watch : Stranger Things Style: Inside Season 4's Fashion

The No. 001 thing Stranger Things fans are looking forward to this July?

Why, the release of season four, volume two, of course! While viewers will have to wait until July 1 for the season's final episodes to drop, they can watch the trailer for them right now.

Even though the two-minute teaser packs in plenty of action, fans can expect even more drama when volume two debuts. How much more exactly? Well according to Netflix, episodes 408 and 409 have a total runtime of nearly four hours. So make sure you have your popcorn (or your Eggo waffles) ready.

The last time fans saw the cast a lot had happened (warning: spoilers ahead): Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) had reunited but still have to figure out how to escape the Russian prison he's been held in; it was revealed that the friendly orderly (Jamie Campbell Bower) is not only Victor Creel's son Henry but also One from Dr. Brenner's lab and Vecna, who Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) sent to the Upside Down when she first opened the gate years ago; and while Robin (Maya Hawke) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) were able to escape the Upside Down, Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) were still there and Nancy had been overtaken by Vecna's powers.