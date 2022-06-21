Kim Kardashian Launches SKKN BY KIM: Shop the Skincare Line Here

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian is back in the beauty game after shutting down KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance with a new skincare brand called SKKN BY KIM. The new products will deliver "rejuvenation, nourishment, and an indulgent at-home experience designed to help people feel confident in their skin," according to a press release.

Kim shared, "In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand."

She also explained how her own struggles led to the creation of this new brand, sharing, "What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it. Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise— and I knew I had to share my learnings."

SKKYN BY KIM will debut its nine core products on June 21, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT through its direct-to-consumer website.