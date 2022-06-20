See Travis Barker's Handwritten Father's Day Cards From Penelope and Reign Disick

Hilary Duff

The How I Met Your Father star shared photos of herself with husband Matthew Koma, her son Luca Comrie, 10, and the couple's daughters Banks Violet Bair, 3, and Mae James Bair, 14 months.

"Thanks for also making me a girl mom @matthewkoma," she wrote. "You are the most supportive/understanding/funny/willing/kind/ father and bonus dad there is. There's no way in hell I could do this without you. I love the way you look at our kids in amazement with every little or big thing they do, I love how you pedal as fast as you can to make it home by 6 every night, I love how you wouldn't change some of our toughest days with these creatures."

She continued, "You grocery shop like the best wife…you pack a mean lunch .. you do a great top knot …. You can still keep up with Luca in soccer … you are a GREAT assistant when the kids put you in the corner and just want me...The fact that you hopped out of a car that was in bumper to bumper and ran a mile and a half up hill through traffic at JFK to make a flight last night after playing a show in Philly , sums up what you do for us."

"You're never not trying," Hilary wrote. "I have so much peace knowing we are and always will be top of mind for you. Thank you for being the calm, sensitive one. Thank you for all of your love and weirdness. You do it for me babe #HotDadFathersDay mmmm mmm mmm in ten years on this day we sleep….. as much as we want."