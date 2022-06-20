Iman Shumpert Recalls Relationship Drama Between Ex-Teammate Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split

Winning in the game of love is easier said than done.

During Iman Shumpert's NBA career, the basketball player got to personally know Tristan Thompson when they both played on the Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, the pair won a 2016 NBA championship together. But in 2018, Tristan started making headlines for his moves away from the basketball court when he was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Iman was asked if the headlines had made an impact on the team's game.

"It wasn't a big disruption for us," he told host Andy Cohen on June 19. "Honestly, when the outside world and stuff bubbles up, the best thing for us is that we've got games so we can focus on that. We get tunnel vision."

That's not to say the team could ignore all the headlines surrounding Tristan's relationship with The Kardashians star.