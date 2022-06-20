MTV's Chanel West Coast and Boyfriend Dom Fenison Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Chanel West Coast is seeing pink!

On June 18, the Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend Dom Fenison found out the sex of their baby after pink powder and confetti filled their outdoor party.

"We're having a baby girl!!!" Chanel wrote on Instagram. "Love you @domfenison. Thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do. I know you will be the best Dad in the world! #HappyFathersDay."

Dom added, "It's a girl!!! Had the absolute best day yesterday with @chanelwestcoast and all of our family and friends. It was really a special occasion and I could feel the positive energy and love. Hope everyone had a great time."

Before debuting her baby bump on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, Chanel exclusively confirmed to E! News that she is pregnant. At the time, she had no idea if she was expecting a boy or girl. Instead, she just wanted "a happy, healthy baby."