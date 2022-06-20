Beyoncé's Renaissance: Everything You Need to Know About the Album

Beyoncé is keeping people on their toes.
After announcing her upcoming studio album Renaissance, the Grammy winner quietly updated her Instagram bio with the release date for the single "Break My Soul." And it turns out, that date is June 21 at midnight.
Bey's followers noticed the sly change on Monday morning and the news quickly spread on social media. "@Beyonce is single handedly destroying our sleep schedule," one person wrote on Twitter, "we all need to stay up till midnight for Break My Soul."
Another added, "Beyoncé making Friday releases the industry standard and then turning around and releasing new music on a Tuesday again is peak Beyoncé behavior."
This is the first new song Beyoncé has released since "Be Alive," which accompanied the Will Smith film King Richard and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards. Prior to that, she celebrated Juneteenth with the surprise debut of "Black Parade," the most nominated song at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
As Beyoncé enters her Renaissance era, here's all you need to know:
When does Renaissance come out?
According to Tidal and Spotify, Act I from her seventh studio album is due out July 29 and the first single, "Break My Soul," is out on June 21 at midnight.
How many songs are on Renaissance?
On Apple Music, Renaissance is already available for pre-save, revealing that there are 16 tracks to Act I. Titles are currently unavailable, save for the debut single "Break My Soul."
In addition, British Vogue's Edward Enninful teased that there's "a thrilling abundance" of music coming.
What will Renaissance sound like?
Enninful previewed the music in his British Vogue article, sharing that it's the type of sound that gets you up off your feet. "Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I'm transported back to the clubs of my youth," he wrote. "Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul."
Beyoncé's photoshoot also gives some clues, with the singer dressed in funky ensembles as she poses on a colorful dance floor. In another shot, she sits atop a disco ball.
But this might be a red herring—according to Variety, Renaissance will also have "country" influences. So, giddy-up.
How long has Renaissance been in the works?
Beyoncé told Enninful that this was her passion project throughout the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, "The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."