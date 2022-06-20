Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Taylor Mock

Watch : Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood

Tia Booth is looking back on her relationship with her late father as she prepares to welcome a baby of her own.

The Bachelor alum shared June 19 that she and fiancé Taylor Mock are expecting their first child together. She shared the news in a Father's Day post, in which she reflected on losing her dad in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far," she captioned a photo, which was briefly deleted. "I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It's been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration."

She continued, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this."