Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter Malti on His First Father's Day

Nick Jonas is a sucker for dad life.
The Jonas Brothers musician the most adorable photo in honor of his first Father's Day with his "little girl" Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra.
In the sweet snap, the "Cool" singer and the 6-month-old's faces aren't shown, but they are seen sporting matching daddy-daughter kicks. Malti's pair is emblazoned with the letter "M" on each foot, while Nick's shoes read "MM's Dad."
"Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram June 19. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."
Nick and Priyanka, 39, welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January. Four months later, the couple shared that their baby had to spend "100 plus days in the NICU" before she was finally able to go home.
"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith," they wrote in a joint Instagram post in May. "And while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
In addition to his own family, Nick is uncle to Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, as well as Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner's daughter Willa, 23 months. Sophie and Joe are also expecting their second child.
Ahead of Father's Day 2022, Nick shared with E! News the advice his father used to give him and his brothers about staying grounded in the spotlight.
"The main thing my father told us is be kind to the people on the way up because on the rocky moments on the way down, they'll be there for you," he told E! News at Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's charity boxing night last month. "We tried to live that way and walk in humility and just know that there's tons of people in the world who are very talented who have not been given some of the shots that we've been given."
He added, "We try to take advantage of that to really show how appreciative we are."