Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter Malti on His First Father's Day

Watch : Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

Nick Jonas is a sucker for dad life.

The Jonas Brothers musician the most adorable photo in honor of his first Father's Day with his "little girl" Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra.

In the sweet snap, the "Cool" singer and the 6-month-old's faces aren't shown, but they are seen sporting matching daddy-daughter kicks. Malti's pair is emblazoned with the letter "M" on each foot, while Nick's shoes read "MM's Dad."

"Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram June 19. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."

Nick and Priyanka, 39, welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January. Four months later, the couple shared that their baby had to spend "100 plus days in the NICU" before she was finally able to go home.