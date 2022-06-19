Watch Now

Dateline's Amber Heard Exclusive Special

Kylie Jenner's Son Appears With Dad Travis Scott and Stormi Webster in Father's Day Photo

Kylie Jenner shared another rare photo of her and Travis Scott's baby boy as she paid tribute to the rapper on Father's Day 2022.

By Corinne Heller Jun 19, 2022 8:59 PMTags
BabiesMusicCeleb KidsKardashiansHolidaysKylie JennerFather's DayTravis ScottStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Her Postpartum Pain

Spotted: Baby Boy Webster on Father's Day.

On June 19, Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram another rare photo of her and Travis Scott's son as part of a holiday tribute to the rapper. The pic shows the 4-month-old cuddled up on dad as the musician lounges in bed and eats a bowl of Ramen noodles. Napping next to them is the pair's daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

"Happy father's day daddyyyyy," Kylie captioned the post. "We love you."

Kardashian-Jenner family friend Malika Haqq, one of Khloe Kardashian's besties, commented, "This is so good… Happy Fathers day Travis."

In the photo, Kylie covered her son's face with a brown heart emoji. She and Travis have yet to show it publicly, and have also not revealed the infant's new name since they changed it from Wolf earlier this year.

Travis also received a Father's Day tribute from Kylie's mom Kris Jenner, who share a collective post honoring him, her ex Caitlyn Jenner, her late former husband Robert Kardashian, her son Rob KardashianKim Kardashian's ex Kanye WestKhloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Kourtney's husband Travis Barker.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Since giving birth to the baby boy in February, Kylie has shared a few glimpses of the child. See the pics below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Welcome Baby Boy Webster

On Feb. 2, 2022, Kylie gave birth to her and Travis' second child and first son. He joined big sister Stormi Webster, 4. The couple originally named him Wolf, but Kylie later revealed that that was no longer his name. She has not yet revealed his new one.

In the months following his birth, Kylie has shared rare glimpses of her baby boy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube
Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Father's Day Pic of Son With Travis Scott & Stormi

2

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Break Silence After Fraud Conviction

3

Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photo of His 2 Sons on Father's Day

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Father's Day Pic of Son With Travis Scott & Stormi

2

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Break Silence After Fraud Conviction

3

Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photo of His 2 Sons on Father's Day

4

Kurt Russell Moved to Tears by Kate Hudson's Father's Day Tribute

5

Gigi Hadid Shares Pic of Zayn Malik With Daughter Khai on Father's Day