Kylie Jenner's Son Appears With Dad Travis Scott and Stormi Webster in Father's Day Photo

Spotted: Baby Boy Webster on Father's Day.

On June 19, Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram another rare photo of her and Travis Scott's son as part of a holiday tribute to the rapper. The pic shows the 4-month-old cuddled up on dad as the musician lounges in bed and eats a bowl of Ramen noodles. Napping next to them is the pair's daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

"Happy father's day daddyyyyy," Kylie captioned the post. "We love you."

Kardashian-Jenner family friend Malika Haqq, one of Khloe Kardashian's besties, commented, "This is so good… Happy Fathers day Travis."

In the photo, Kylie covered her son's face with a brown heart emoji. She and Travis have yet to show it publicly, and have also not revealed the infant's new name since they changed it from Wolf earlier this year.

Travis also received a Father's Day tribute from Kylie's mom Kris Jenner, who share a collective post honoring him, her ex Caitlyn Jenner, her late former husband Robert Kardashian, her son Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Kourtney's husband Travis Barker.