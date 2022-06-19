Kurt Russell Moved to Tears by Kate Hudson's Father's Day Tribute

Watch : Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Gush Over Each Other

That Father's Day love is all happening for Kate Hudson's "Pa," Kurt Russell, who received heartwarming tributes from his family.

On June 19, the Almost Famous actress posted on her Instagram a throwback photo showing her as a child, cuddling up to the actor, her mom Goldie Hawn's partner of almost 40 years.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!" Kate wrote. "Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."

Kurt does not have an official Instagram account, but Goldie responded, writing, "Honey I showed this to daddy. Here's his message…"

The actor's comment was: "Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present. I've never seen it before. Wow…it's a killer. Lotta water under the bridge…it's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."