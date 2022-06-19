Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Honors Dad on First Father's Day Since His Death

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

A full heart.

Lara Saget took to social media to honor her late dad Bob Saget on the first Father's Day since the Full House alum's passing earlier this year.

"My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend," she began her Instagram tribute on June 19, along with a throwback photo of the daddy-daughter duo. "He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.

Lara said she acknowledged how it can be "scary to love that big" and to be "open so fully" but admitted it's often "easier to be angry, fearful, negative.

"Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless, she continued. "My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible," she continued. "It doesn't stop that love. He chose love, always."