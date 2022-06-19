Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Break Silence After Fraud Conviction

Watch : Todd Chrisley Has "Nothing to Hide" Amid Financial Crimes Allegations

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are speaking out for the first time following their recent tax fraud conviction.

The couple revealed on the June 16 episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast that their life has become a "whirlwind" after an Atlanta federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month.

"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd said. "We still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker. That's what we're holding out for."

However, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, revealed that there wasn't much that they could share with their fans about their next moves amid their ongoing legal situation.

"I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives and I have to ask that you respect that we're not allowed to talk about it at present time," Todd shared. "There will come a time."