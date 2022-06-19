Watch Now

Dateline's Amber Heard Exclusive Special

How Kim Kardashian Honored Kanye West on Father's Day Amid Split

On Father’s Day, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her ex Kanye West with a sweet throwback photo of the rapper with their four kids.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 19, 2022 5:45 PM
Kim KardashianKanye WestKardashiansFather's DayCelebritiesNorth WestSaint WestChicago WestPsalm West
Forever a family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage may be over, but on Father's Day, the SKIMS founder took to social media to pay tribute to the man who helped raise her four kids.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do," Kim shared on her Instagram Stories on June 19.

Along with the sweet message, the shared a throwback photo of the Donda rapper alongside North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

She also shared a smiling snap of Kanye—who she filed for divorce from after six years of marriage in February 2021—alongside their two oldest kids and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign, 7, hoisted atop his shoulders. 

Kanye, 45, wasn't the one dad in Kim's life to receive a Father's Day shoutout on her Instagram Stories. The 41-year-old honored Caitlyn Jenner—who was married to her mother Kris Jenner for 23 years before splitting in 2014—with a throwback photo of the former Olympian alongside Kourtney, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 24.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

"Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad," she wrote with the snap. "Happy Father's Day."

Instagram

Kim also paid special tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian, who she called "the best dad ever," with a series of sweet photos, including a black-and-white photo of her as a teenager with the famed lawyer, who passed away after battling esophageal cancer in 2003.

"The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they have the cutest suggestions," she wrote of her dad. "I miss you and love you with all my soul."

Keep scrolling to see more stars celebrating Father's Day 2022.

Instagram / Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson & Kurt Russell

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us!" Kate wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of herself with her mom Goldie Hawn's partner Kurt Russell "Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."

Instagram / Caitlin McHugh Stamos
John Stamos

"Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," the actor's wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Instagram
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t," the actress wrote. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Instagram / Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

"How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life," wrote the actress, who shares son Wyatt Russell with the actor, who helped raise her kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson from a past marriage.

Instagram
justintimberlake / Instagram
Justin Timberlake

"My two favorite melodies," the singer captioned this pic of his sons with Jessica BielSilas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

Instagram / Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

"Love you pops! Happy Father's Day!" Justin wrote on Instagram on June 19, alongside a throwback pic of himself with dad Jeremy Bieber. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

 

Instagram
Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group; Getty Images
Amy Schumer

Amy paid tribute to her dad Gordon Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, with whom she shares son Gene David Fischer, 3. She called the two men "my two fav dads."

Instagram / Christina Haack Hall
Christina Haack Hall

"Being a step parent is never easy!! Thanks baby for helping to raise the kids with me. The kids love you and look up to you," the HGTV star wrote on her Instagram Story to husband Josh Hall.

Christina shares children Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her former Flip or Flop co-star. She also has a 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Instagram / Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host paid tribute to her ex, Joel Schiffman, with this photo of him with their daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. "Happy Father's Day!" she wrote.

Instagram
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

"Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!!" she wrote. "Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies. To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you'll ever know. You were born to be a daddy. I love you!"

She added, "Happy Father's Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love. #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay @robkardashianofficial @travisscott @letthelordbewithyou @caitlynjenner @realtristan13 @travisbarker @kanyewest."

