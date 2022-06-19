How Kim Kardashian Honored Kanye West on Father's Day Amid Split

Watch : Kim Kardashian Talks "Taking the High Road" With Kanye West

Forever a family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage may be over, but on Father's Day, the SKIMS founder took to social media to pay tribute to the man who helped raise her four kids.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do," Kim shared on her Instagram Stories on June 19.

Along with the sweet message, the shared a throwback photo of the Donda rapper alongside North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

She also shared a smiling snap of Kanye—who she filed for divorce from after six years of marriage in February 2021—alongside their two oldest kids and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign, 7, hoisted atop his shoulders.

Kanye, 45, wasn't the one dad in Kim's life to receive a Father's Day shoutout on her Instagram Stories. The 41-year-old honored Caitlyn Jenner—who was married to her mother Kris Jenner for 23 years before splitting in 2014—with a throwback photo of the former Olympian alongside Kourtney, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 24.