Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry at Polo Game in California

Just a short distance from their Montecito home, Meghan Markle cheered on her husband Prince Harry as he took part in the Pacific Coast Circuit Inter-Circuit Cup polo event in Santa Barbara, Calif..

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 19, 2022 12:25 AMTags
The ultimate sideline support.

Meghan Markle was spotted watching Prince Harry play polo in Santa Barbara, Calif. on June 17.

For the afternoon match—which was held at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, just minutes from the pair's Montecito mansion—Meghan donned a summery double-denim outfit, which included a short-sleeve button-up shirt and loose shorts in a slightly darker shade blue, styled with flat Grecian-style sandals. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including a watch, and dark oversized shades.

Despite Meghan's support, Harry's team, Los Padres, ended up losing the polo match 11-7 to Folded Hills in the semi-final of the Pacific Coast Circuit Inter-Circuit Cup.

The former Suits star also made an appearance at one of Harry's matches last month, where she took part in the prize ceremony after his team won the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy. She even gave her husband a quick kiss while presenting him with an individual prize.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40—who share Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 12 months—moved to the Santa Barbara area after formally stepping down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

photos
All The Fairytale Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Harry and Meghan's day of the polo fields.

BACKGRID
Close to Home

Harry's polo match took place a short distance away from the Monecito home he shares with Meghan their two kids.

BACKGRID
Sideline Supporter

Meghan was seen watching the match from the sidelines.

BACKGRID
Denim-on-Denim

The former actress beat the heat in a cool, casual denim outfit.

Garrett Alan Cheen / MEGA
Tough Match

Harry's team Los Padres lost to their rivals Folded Hills 11-7 in the semi-final of the Pacific Coast Circuit Inter-Circuit Cup.

BACKGRID
Still a Winner

Although his team lost the match, Harry had Meghan by his side to comfort him.

