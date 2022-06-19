Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry at Polo Game in California

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Pic of Daughter Lilibet

The ultimate sideline support.

Meghan Markle was spotted watching Prince Harry play polo in Santa Barbara, Calif. on June 17.

For the afternoon match—which was held at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, just minutes from the pair's Montecito mansion—Meghan donned a summery double-denim outfit, which included a short-sleeve button-up shirt and loose shorts in a slightly darker shade blue, styled with flat Grecian-style sandals. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including a watch, and dark oversized shades.

Despite Meghan's support, Harry's team, Los Padres, ended up losing the polo match 11-7 to Folded Hills in the semi-final of the Pacific Coast Circuit Inter-Circuit Cup.

The former Suits star also made an appearance at one of Harry's matches last month, where she took part in the prize ceremony after his team won the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy. She even gave her husband a quick kiss while presenting him with an individual prize.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40—who share Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 12 months—moved to the Santa Barbara area after formally stepping down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.