Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A magic moment.
Perrie Edwards has announced she's engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after dating more than five years.
"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!," the Little Mix member shared on Instagram on June 18, along with several photos of the gorgeous sunset proposal by the sea.
The 28-year-old also shared a close up pic of the dazzling ring the Liverpool soccer player presented to her when he got down on one knee.
Edward and Oxlade-Chamberlain's engagement comes nearly one year after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Axel in August 2021.
Edward's bandmates were quick to express their congratulations in the post's comments section. Jade Thirlwall left a collection of emojis crying face emoji and red heart while Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented, "Best news! So happy for you both."
The "Black Magic" singer was previously engaged to Zayn Malik. She and the former One Direction member split in 2015.
"It was horrible, the worst time of my life," Edwards described the breakup in Little Mix's book Our World. "A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me."
Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, started dating in 2016 and went Instagram official in the following year.
In a 2020 interview with Capital FM interview, Edwards was asked how she'd respond if the athlete were to pop the question.
"I appreciate him," she replied. "We don't want to rush into it, do you know what I mean? But it would be a definite yes from me I reckon."