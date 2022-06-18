Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

A magic moment.

Perrie Edwards has announced she's engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after dating more than five years.

"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!," the Little Mix member shared on Instagram on June 18, along with several photos of the gorgeous sunset proposal by the sea.

The 28-year-old also shared a close up pic of the dazzling ring the Liverpool soccer player presented to her when he got down on one knee.

Edward and Oxlade-Chamberlain's engagement comes nearly one year after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Axel in August 2021.

Edward's bandmates were quick to express their congratulations in the post's comments section. Jade Thirlwall left a collection of emojis crying face emoji and red heart while Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented, "Best news! So happy for you both."

The "Black Magic" singer was previously engaged to Zayn Malik. She and the former One Direction member split in 2015.