Prince William Appears With George, Charlotte and Louis in Heartwarming Father's Day 2022 Photo

Kensington Palace

"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," William shared on an episode of Apple's Time to Walk last December. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."

While Kate, 40, may be open to having more kids—telling reporters she was feeling "very broody" during a visit to Copenhagen's Children's Museum in February—William seems to be satisfied with being a family of five. He playfully expressed his concern as Kate held a baby girl during the couple's visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital earlier this year, joking, per People, "Don't give my wife any more ideas! No more!"

When the duchess handed the baby back to her family, the future king teased, "Don't take her with you."