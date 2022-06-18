Prince William Appears With George, Charlotte and Louis in Heartwarming Father's Day 2022 Photo

A royally sweet moment.
Ahead of Father's Day 2022, Kensington Palace released the most adorable royal family photo featuring Prince William and the three kids he shares with Kate Middleton.
In the heartwarming snap, the Duke Of Cambridge, who turns 40 next week, poses alongside Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, as Prince Louis, 4, sits atop his shoulders with a desert landscape behind them. According to the palace, the animated photograph was taken in Jordan in the fall of 2021.
The Father's Day photo comes just weeks after the royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, marking Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne. On June 2, William, Kate and all three of their kids arrived together in a horse-drawn carriage in the procession of the Trooping the Color parade before greeting the crowd from a Buckingham Palace balcony, where Louis memorably served up a total mood, which quickly went viral.
The family, minus Louis, also attended BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace concert in front of Buckingham Palace—featuring the likes of Rod Stewart, Adam Lambert + Queen, while all the Cambridges watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which featured a parade and musical performances from artists including Ed Sheeran.
"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," William shared on an episode of Apple's Time to Walk last December. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."
While Kate, 40, may be open to having more kids—telling reporters she was feeling "very broody" during a visit to Copenhagen's Children's Museum in February—William seems to be satisfied with being a family of five. He playfully expressed his concern as Kate held a baby girl during the couple's visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital earlier this year, joking, per People, "Don't give my wife any more ideas! No more!"
When the duchess handed the baby back to her family, the future king teased, "Don't take her with you."