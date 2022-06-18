Late Show Production Team Arrested at Capitol After Filming With Triumph the Insult Comic Dog

Watch : Stephen Colbert Tells Why This Emmy Win Is "Special"

Police have arrested a production team for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and charged them with unlawful entry at the U.S. Capitol.

The crew was made up of seven people, including Robert Smigel, the man behind the popular puppet Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, and the group was detained after filming a comedy segment in the area on June 16.

"U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building," Capitol Police said in a statement to Deadline. "Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day."

The statement continued, "They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney."