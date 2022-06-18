Watch Now

Pottery Barn's Big Summer Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Outdoor Furniture & More With Deals Starting at $2

Looking to upgrade your home this summer? Pottery Barn has all the summer essentials for up to 70% off. Plus, PB Teen is also offering an extra 20% off clearance items. There's no better time to shop.

Is your home ready for summer? If not, we've got just the thing for you! Pottery Barn, one of our go-to sources to shop all the trendiest furniture and home decor, is having a huge summer sale where thousands of items are on sale for up to 70% off. There are several big promos happening now across a couple of their brands, so we thought we'd break it down to make your shopping experience a little easier. 

If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor living space this summer, Pottery Barn has limited time deals up to 50% off outdoor living best-sellers. That means you can score the beautiful Hampton All-Weather Wicker & Metal 54-inch Loveseat (as shown above), originally $1,300, for just $649. It's highly versatile, on-trend and so easy to make your own. 

Pottery Barn also recently added thousands of new items to their sale section, where you can score up to 60% off furniture, bedding and more. We even found deals as low as $2, like these best-selling Hydrocotton Organic Quick-Dry Hand Towels in chocolate.

Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Weekend Sale: Snag a $600 Dress for $90 & More Amazing Deals Starting at $3

In addition to all the amazing Pottery Barn deals, PB Teen's Summer Sale is also worth shopping right now. They have deals up to 70% off beddings, furniture, decor and more. If you're a Harry Potter fan, their stunning Harry Potter collection which includes luxury robes, beach towels and room decor, is on sale for up to 30% off.

But to score the best of the best deals, be sure to check out PB Teen's clearance section as purchases over $99 get free shipping plus an extra 20% off using the code HAPPY. 

We've rounded up a few things you can get during Pottery Barn and PB Teen's big summer sales. Check those out below.

Pottery Barn Summer Sale & Clearance Deals

 

Happy Hour Acrylic Drinkware Collection

These summer entertaining essentials have a glass-like appearance but are made of shatter-resistant, ultra-durable material. Prices start at $8. 

$12
$8
Pottery Barn

Beachcomber Handwoven Seagrass Basket Collection

Pottery Barn's line of handwoven Beachcomber baskets are gorgeous. They're such a chic way to store blankets, pillows, toys and more. Several items from the collection are on sale today and prices start at $35. 

$50
$35
Pottery Barn

Hampton All-Weather Wicker & Metal 54-inch Loveseat

This beautiful wicker and metal loveseat is originally $1,299 but it's on sale now for less than $650. It's highly versatile and would work with so many other outdoor furniture pieces. Plus, it's super easy to make this totally your own. 

$1,299
$649
Pottery Barn

Cozy Handknit Round Pillow

These hand knit round pillows will make your space feel extra cozy. There are several colors to choose from and it's on sale now for $32.

$46
$32
Pottery Barn

Tulum All-Weather Wicker 24.5-inch Patio Lounge Chair

This all-weather wicker lounge chair will immediately take your balcony or patio setup to the next level. It's versatile and super classy. Plus, there's a ton of cushion slipcover colors to choose from that are also included in Pottery Barn's summer sale. 

$699
$559
Pottery Barn

Outdoor Movie Screen

Summer movie night, anyone? This full-size outdoor movie screen is easy to assemble and take down, and the white backdrop is made of weatherproof material so you won't have to worry about it getting damaged by the elements. 

$349
$245
Pottery Barn

PB Teen Summer Sale & Clearance Deals

Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Beach Towel

Rep your Hogwarts House this summer with these luxe Harry Potter beach towels from PB Teen. Right now they're on sale for $23.

$39
$23
PB Teen

PAC-MAN Beach Towel

If PAC-MAN is more your style, this beach towel featuring supersoft cotton and UPF 50+ is a must-have! 

$39
$23
PB Teen

The Emily & Meritt Palm Leaf Beach Towel

This vibrant palm leaf beach towel is just waiting to be taken to the beach. You can get it today for $19. 

$29
$19
PB Teen

Recycled Classic Shower Caddies

Got a recent grad going off to college in the fall? These shower caddies will be super useful! They come in multiple colors and they're on sale for $15.

$29
$15
PB Teen

The Emily & Meritt Velvet Bow Pillows

Upgrade your couch or bed with these sophisticated velvet bow pillows. They come in two colors and you can get them on sale for $24.

$36
$24
PB Teen

Classic Pom-Pom Bath Mat

Add a touch of fun to your bathroom with this pom pom bath mat. Right now you can get this cute purple mat for $23.

$29
$23
PB Teen

Blaine Wooden Table Lamp

This stylish table lamp is made with mango wood and cement. It's originally $189, but it's on sale for $104 using the code HAPPY. 

$189
$104
PB Teen

Vegan Leather-Trim Canvas Bins

Keep your space nice and neat with these chic vegan leather-trim canvas bins. Prices start at $30. 

$39
$30
PB Teen

Looking for more budget-friendly home items to shop now? Check out Amazon Home Finds That Make Me Feel Like I'm Shopping at Pottery Barn.

