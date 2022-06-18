Watch Now

Dateline's Amber Heard Exclusive Special

Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Weekend Sale: Snag a $600 Dress for $90 & More Amazing Deals Starting at $3

Anthropologie has everything you need to look extra chic this summer. This weekend, you can score 30% off swim, sandals, beach dresses and more. Plus, sale styles are an extra 40% off. Don't miss out!

By Kristine Fellizar Jun 18, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop Home
Ecomm, Anthropologie SaleAnthropologie

This article is in partnership with Anthropologie. The items featured were selected from Anthropologie because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Although many of us have been in summer mode for the past month or so, the official start of the season is still a few days away. If you've got big plans this summer, whether that be going on a fun road trip with friends or spending as much time by the pool as you possibly can, Anthropologie has all the tops, dresses, sandals, swimwear and more that you'll need to be on-trend all season long. Plus, they're currently holding a couple of big sales so you can score some cute fashion must-haves at really great deals. 

For instance, select swimwear, sandals and more are on sale for 30% off, and you can find some head-turning pieces that are sure to make you the center of attention wherever you go. We're loving the Dolan Front Cutout Maxi Dress that comes in a stunning yellow and this vibrant Farm Rio one-piece swimsuit that's a lot of fun.

If you haven't already, be sure to check out Anthropologie's Getaway Shop which features all the hottest styles of the season. We're talking all the rattan bags you could ever want, as well as the Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals that are pretty much everywhere right now. 

As amazing as this already is, we haven't even gotten to the best part!

read
Target’s Can’t-Miss 50% Off Swim Sale: All One-Piece Swimsuits, Bikini Tops & More Are Under $25

This weekend only, Anthropologie is holding a big clearance sale where you can take an extra 40% off clothing, home, beauty and more. It's one sale you'll definitely want to shop as we found some seriously jaw-dropping deals like this $600 BHLDN dress that's on sale today for just $90. It's an amazing price for such a chic ivory dress that brides-to-be or anyone can wear. 

We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score at Anthropologie today. Check those out below. 

The Best Deals From Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Weekend Sale

Trending Stories

1

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Break Up

2

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson for Making Fun of Vacay Pics

3

9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

Dagny Monogram Mug

This lovely monogram mug will make your morning coffee or tea a little sweeter. During Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Sale, you can get it for $5. It also makes an excellent gift! 

$14
$5
Anthropologie

Ferris Stemless Glass

These stemless wine glasses are perfect for summer entertaining. Best part is, they're on sale for $5 a piece. We wouldn't blame you if you wanted to stock up on these. 

$12
$5
Anthropologie

BHLDN Gehry Dress

Out of all the deals we've seen, this has to be one of the biggest jaw-droppers! This ivory dress from the exclusive BHLDN collection is originally $598 but is on sale today for $90. If you've got a wedding planned in the near future, you'll want to take advantage of this deal before it sells out. 

$598
$90
Anthropologie

Pilcro The Split Straight Jeans

Just $24 for a $140 pair of jeans? Adding to bag now!

$140
$24
Anthropologie

Pilcro Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

This flirty flutter sleeve dress is perfect for warm summer afternoons. It comes in three colors: red, white and blue. It's originally $160, but it's on sale now for $60. 

$160
$60
Anthropologie

Pilcro Sustainable Henley

Henleys are a wardrobe staple for their versatility. There are three colors to choose from, and you can get this comfy and flattering top for just $12. 

$68
$12
Anthropologie

Eva Franco Gingham Bow Top

This lovely gingham bow top is giving us summer at the fair vibes, and we're all about it. According to one reviewer, it's a top that gets all the compliments. 

$88
$30
Anthropologie

Maeve Open-Back Knit Maxi Dress

All eyes will be on you when you wear the Maeve Open-Back Knit Maxi Dress. It comes in black and red, and it's on sale for $60. That's over $100 off the regular price!

$170
$60
Anthropologie

Pilcro Cable-Knit Cardigan

This casual-cool cardigan features a stylish cropped fit and comes in three gorgeous colors. Shoppers say the pink is absolutely adorable. Best part is, it's on sale for $54. Considering it's originally $148, you're getting a crazy good price. 

$148
$54
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Mini Slip Dress

Anthropologi's mini slip dress is sexy and sophisticated. It comes in three colors including a classic black and this beautiful bright blue. It's originally $120 but it's on sale today for $42. 

$120
$42
Anthropologie

The Best Anthropologie Deals on Swimwear, Sandals & More

For a limited time only, you can save 30% on all the chicest summer style essentials. Here are the styles we're loving most. 

By Anthropologie Gauzy Cutout Cover-Up Maxi Dress

This gorgeous flowy maxi dress is a beach day must-have. It comes in ivory, black and brown, and it's on sale now for $90. 

$128
$90
Anthropologie

Watermelon Rattan Tote

You can rock the hottest trend of the season in the sweetest way. According to one reviewer, this watermelon tote is absolutely adorable in person. "Quality is great and the striped lining finishes it off nicely," they wrote. "There's even a pocket for your license and credit card." Sounds like a winner to us!

$88
$62
Anthropologie

Anthropologie The Aster Pants

The Aster Pants are a must-pack for your summer vacation. It's lightweight, versatile and comes in four colors including blue and black. It's such a popular style for summer, sizes are selling out fast. Be sure to snag this while it's still 30% off.

$88
$62
Anthropologie

Farm Rio One-Piece Swimsuit

Summer is all about fun and you can't help but smile when you're in this colorful one-piece swimsuit from Farm Rio. 

$145
$102
Anthropologie

Seychelles Low Key Glow Up Sandals

We've got your new go-to pair of sandals right here. The Seychelles Low Key Glow Up Sandals come in five colors including the vibrant pink and orange you see below. Love!

$99
$69
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Mini Skirt Set

Can't resist a matching set? Neither can we. Right now, you can snag this top and mini skirt set for $69. According to one reviewer, this set made them feel like an actual goddess.

$98
$69
Anthropologie

Dolan Front Cutout Maxi Dress

Get ready for all the compliments! According to one Anthropologie shopper, they got stopped five times in one day by people telling them how much they loved the dress. How can you not? The color is gorgeous! It's originally $128 but it's on sale today for $90. 

$128
$90
Anthropologie

Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out these affordable slides for summer.

 

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Break Up

2

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson for Making Fun of Vacay Pics

3

9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

4

Jennifer Lopez and 14-Year-Old Emme Perform Together at Dodger Stadium

5

How Kim Kardashian Got Her Groove Back on The Kardashians