Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Weekend Sale: Snag a $600 Dress for $90 & More Amazing Deals Starting at $3

Although many of us have been in summer mode for the past month or so, the official start of the season is still a few days away. If you've got big plans this summer, whether that be going on a fun road trip with friends or spending as much time by the pool as you possibly can, Anthropologie has all the tops, dresses, sandals, swimwear and more that you'll need to be on-trend all season long. Plus, they're currently holding a couple of big sales so you can score some cute fashion must-haves at really great deals.
For instance, select swimwear, sandals and more are on sale for 30% off, and you can find some head-turning pieces that are sure to make you the center of attention wherever you go. We're loving the Dolan Front Cutout Maxi Dress that comes in a stunning yellow and this vibrant Farm Rio one-piece swimsuit that's a lot of fun.
If you haven't already, be sure to check out Anthropologie's Getaway Shop which features all the hottest styles of the season. We're talking all the rattan bags you could ever want, as well as the Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals that are pretty much everywhere right now.
As amazing as this already is, we haven't even gotten to the best part!
This weekend only, Anthropologie is holding a big clearance sale where you can take an extra 40% off clothing, home, beauty and more. It's one sale you'll definitely want to shop as we found some seriously jaw-dropping deals like this $600 BHLDN dress that's on sale today for just $90. It's an amazing price for such a chic ivory dress that brides-to-be or anyone can wear.
We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score at Anthropologie today. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Weekend Sale
Dagny Monogram Mug
This lovely monogram mug will make your morning coffee or tea a little sweeter. During Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Sale, you can get it for $5. It also makes an excellent gift!
Ferris Stemless Glass
These stemless wine glasses are perfect for summer entertaining. Best part is, they're on sale for $5 a piece. We wouldn't blame you if you wanted to stock up on these.
BHLDN Gehry Dress
Out of all the deals we've seen, this has to be one of the biggest jaw-droppers! This ivory dress from the exclusive BHLDN collection is originally $598 but is on sale today for $90. If you've got a wedding planned in the near future, you'll want to take advantage of this deal before it sells out.
Pilcro The Split Straight Jeans
Just $24 for a $140 pair of jeans? Adding to bag now!
Pilcro Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
This flirty flutter sleeve dress is perfect for warm summer afternoons. It comes in three colors: red, white and blue. It's originally $160, but it's on sale now for $60.
Pilcro Sustainable Henley
Henleys are a wardrobe staple for their versatility. There are three colors to choose from, and you can get this comfy and flattering top for just $12.
Eva Franco Gingham Bow Top
This lovely gingham bow top is giving us summer at the fair vibes, and we're all about it. According to one reviewer, it's a top that gets all the compliments.
Maeve Open-Back Knit Maxi Dress
All eyes will be on you when you wear the Maeve Open-Back Knit Maxi Dress. It comes in black and red, and it's on sale for $60. That's over $100 off the regular price!
Pilcro Cable-Knit Cardigan
This casual-cool cardigan features a stylish cropped fit and comes in three gorgeous colors. Shoppers say the pink is absolutely adorable. Best part is, it's on sale for $54. Considering it's originally $148, you're getting a crazy good price.
Anthropologie Mini Slip Dress
Anthropologi's mini slip dress is sexy and sophisticated. It comes in three colors including a classic black and this beautiful bright blue. It's originally $120 but it's on sale today for $42.
The Best Anthropologie Deals on Swimwear, Sandals & More
For a limited time only, you can save 30% on all the chicest summer style essentials. Here are the styles we're loving most.
By Anthropologie Gauzy Cutout Cover-Up Maxi Dress
This gorgeous flowy maxi dress is a beach day must-have. It comes in ivory, black and brown, and it's on sale now for $90.
Watermelon Rattan Tote
You can rock the hottest trend of the season in the sweetest way. According to one reviewer, this watermelon tote is absolutely adorable in person. "Quality is great and the striped lining finishes it off nicely," they wrote. "There's even a pocket for your license and credit card." Sounds like a winner to us!
Anthropologie The Aster Pants
The Aster Pants are a must-pack for your summer vacation. It's lightweight, versatile and comes in four colors including blue and black. It's such a popular style for summer, sizes are selling out fast. Be sure to snag this while it's still 30% off.
Farm Rio One-Piece Swimsuit
Summer is all about fun and you can't help but smile when you're in this colorful one-piece swimsuit from Farm Rio.
Seychelles Low Key Glow Up Sandals
We've got your new go-to pair of sandals right here. The Seychelles Low Key Glow Up Sandals come in five colors including the vibrant pink and orange you see below. Love!
Anthropologie Mini Skirt Set
Can't resist a matching set? Neither can we. Right now, you can snag this top and mini skirt set for $69. According to one reviewer, this set made them feel like an actual goddess.
Dolan Front Cutout Maxi Dress
Get ready for all the compliments! According to one Anthropologie shopper, they got stopped five times in one day by people telling them how much they loved the dress. How can you not? The color is gorgeous! It's originally $128 but it's on sale today for $90.
