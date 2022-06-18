Watch Now

Dateline's Amber Heard Exclusive Special

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Break Up 6 Months After Finale Airs

The Bachelorette stars Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have ended their relationship six months after the show's finale. Read on for her statement.

The rose has wilted for Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya.

The couple, who got engaged on The Bachelorette finale in December, announced their breakup on June 17. 

"I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways," Michelle wrote on her Instagram Story, "but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us." 

The one-time elementary school teacher then addressed her former fiancé directly.

"To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong," she told him. "I will never stop wanting to see you succeed." 

Michelle picked Nayte over Oregonian traveling nurse Brandon Jones during the finale of ABC's The Bachelorette. She previously appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor as well.

"I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me," Michelle continued in her statement. "At the same time, I'm deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak."

She said that, ultimately, having a relationship "in the public eye" was not "easy" for her and the sales executive.

Nayte echoed her sentiment in a post of his own on June 17. 

"When we both started this journey, we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends," he recalled. "However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn't somebody that you're meant to spend the rest of your life with." 

He said the split is weighing on him emotionally, writing, "Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can... We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other's best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance."

In the midst of his "heartbreak," the reality star asked fans for privacy during the "difficult" time: "We're human beings going through a break up."

