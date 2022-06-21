Happy International Yoga Day! Shop Our Exclusive Drop With Alala Yoga

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and independently selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's International Yoga Day, and we're celebrating with yoga and retail therapy because we can't think of any two better ways to stay zen. If you're looking to update your workout wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Alala just dropped three exclusive yoga outfit bundles that you can shop exclusively with E! News.
You'll save up to $35 when you bundle these trending workout styles. Isn't there just something about a matching workout set that makes you feel instantly more put together? Looking good in our new yoga outfits is just the motivation we need to power through a sweaty workout. From a super versatile cropped tee that will take you from your yoga class to brunch to a set featuring a unique, fun, and flirty bow detail, scroll below to namaslay and save. These three yoga outfits from Alala will help you stay zen and fashionable all hot girl summer long.
Seamless 3 Piece Bundle
Alala
This bundle includes the Barre Cami Bra, Barre Seamless Tee, and Barre Seamless Short. Bundle and save $35 on this adorable outfit that will take you from your yoga class to brunch.
Seamless 2 Piece Bundle (Tee and Short)
Alala
Choose from Alala's incredibly versatile Barre Seamless Tee or supportive Barre Cami Bra and bundle it with the matching Barre Seamless Short. The cropped tee features rib details. You'll get a $20 discount when you bundle these two pieces that pair perfectly together.
Terry Tied Bow Bundle
Alala
Alala's Tied Bow Bra features front and crossover straps for support, and a subtle bow detail for added style. This bundle also includes the matching Terry Bike Short and an added Tied Bow Headband as a gift with the purchase of this bundle. You'll look fun and flirty from head to toe as you break a sweat or find your center.
